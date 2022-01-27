Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Ball has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

BLL stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

