Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.
Ball has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
BLL stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.
In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Read More: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.