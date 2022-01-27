Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS.

NSC stock opened at $269.03 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.39.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

