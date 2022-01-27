Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.