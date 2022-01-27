Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
XRX stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
