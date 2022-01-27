Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 217,058 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AerCap were worth $100,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

AER stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

