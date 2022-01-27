Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 523,667 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $108,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 711,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 171,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 231.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 309,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

SC stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

