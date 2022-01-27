Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 30,034 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,034 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capri were worth $113,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

