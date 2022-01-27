13,648 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,648 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 167.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 39.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,562 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

