ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $660.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $775.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.42.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $484.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.94. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 845,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.