Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

