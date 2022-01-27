WMS Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

NYSE:VMW opened at $122.36 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

