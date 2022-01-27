Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 90,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 35,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

About Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF)

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

