Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 930.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $80.53 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

