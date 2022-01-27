Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atrion by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $608.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.07. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.96 and a 12-month high of $805.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

