Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s share price dropped 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 52,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 33,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

