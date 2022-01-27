Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 0.6%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78). Approximately 5,485,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 10,553,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.77).

Several research analysts recently commented on VVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.90) to GBX 142 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 166 ($2.24) to GBX 135 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

