Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LendingTree, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingTree in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.75 per share for the year.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.