Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 350,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.