Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 350,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.72.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.