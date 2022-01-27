Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RIV stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,901 shares of company stock worth $358,856.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.