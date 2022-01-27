Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 538,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 57,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

