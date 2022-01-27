Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 13,066 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 217,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

PHG stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

