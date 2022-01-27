Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,573 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $186,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $13.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.