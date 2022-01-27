Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $700,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 455.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $560.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $435.77 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $687.29 and its 200-day moving average is $649.76.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

