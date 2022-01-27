Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Shares Down 16.8%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)’s stock price fell 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 19,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 7,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, began coverage on Blackstone Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

