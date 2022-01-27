BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS) Trading 3.1% Higher

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:WPS)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.35). 68,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 232,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.31).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.64. The company has a market capitalization of £680.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14.

In other BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 25,000 shares of BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($39,800.32).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.