Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $2.15 (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Randolph Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Randolph Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

RNDB opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.80. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 21.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

