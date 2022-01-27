Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 99.0% over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of MMLP opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.68. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

