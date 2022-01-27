Kings Point Capital Management Makes New $33,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.58.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

