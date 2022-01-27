Kings Point Capital Management Sells 522 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 315,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $226.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.65 and its 200-day moving average is $246.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

