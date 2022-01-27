Kings Point Capital Management Invests $46,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the second quarter worth $202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $993,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $173.42 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

