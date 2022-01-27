AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading 2.3% Higher

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 192.47 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 190.15 ($2.57). 184,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 95,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.85 ($2.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.45.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

