First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.65. 305,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 129,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

