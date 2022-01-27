Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 0.8%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 437.40 ($5.90). Approximately 20,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 155,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.95).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 470 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 377.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.21 million and a P/E ratio of 127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

