Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

EFX stock opened at $226.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.58 and its 200-day moving average is $268.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

