Kings Point Capital Management Invests $53,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth $123,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $385.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.