Kings Point Capital Management Invests $61,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.