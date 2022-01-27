Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:ACI opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

