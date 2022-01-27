7,841 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 694.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 87,045 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wix.com by 35.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $120.14 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.03 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

