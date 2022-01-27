Cohanzick Management LLC Makes New Investment in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

