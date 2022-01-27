Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,060 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

HERA stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

