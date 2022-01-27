Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565,952 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.59% of Five9 worth $279,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Five9 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 70,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.37. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.29 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

