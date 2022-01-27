ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

