Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head to Head Review

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 1.99 $71.50 million $8.78 4.09 Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.46 $56.15 million $3.06 8.33

Northeast Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independent Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Bank and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 47.81% N/A N/A Independent Bank 30.55% 17.13% 1.52%

Summary

Independent Bank beats Northeast Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

