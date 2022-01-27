Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.76.
ROK opened at $298.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
