Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.76.

ROK opened at $298.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

