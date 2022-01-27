Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.76.

NYSE:ROK opened at $298.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.39. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

