Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12-8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.76.
NYSE:ROK opened at $298.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.39. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
