Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.13) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.13) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.86) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($5.09).

KETL stock opened at GBX 244.84 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £505.58 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 227.65 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.26). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.63.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

