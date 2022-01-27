Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.64. The company has a market capitalization of £161.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37).

In related news, insider Peter John Hill acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,218.02).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

