Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARR. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

