Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

