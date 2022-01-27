Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 79.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

