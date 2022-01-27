Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 6,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical in the second quarter worth $72,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

